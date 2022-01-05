Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0067.

Shares of DNG opened at C$3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.76 and a 12 month high of C$3.29.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

