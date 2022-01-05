E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Up 52.9% in December

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 90,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 183,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

