E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.95

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 56430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

