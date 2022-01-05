Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

EBMT stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $156.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

