Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Up 33.9% in December

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 617,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 373,847 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,677,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. 24,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,220. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

