Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Down 51.5% in December

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the November 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EFL opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 45.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

