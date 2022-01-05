Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years.

NYSE EVN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. 136,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,474. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

