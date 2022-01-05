Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

ETJ stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.