Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EFR opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

