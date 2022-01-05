Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years.
Shares of EFR opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $15.60.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
