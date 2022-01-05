Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

