Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of ETY opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $174,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.