Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 59.6% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the November 30th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,675. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 214,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 71,342 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

