Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,343.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 83,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.41. 49,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

