Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $147.72 million and $312,537.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,910,310,458 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

