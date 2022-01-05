Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 75.7% in December

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ELTK stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 10,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,582. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of -2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Get Eltek alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.