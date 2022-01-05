Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.03.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after purchasing an additional 352,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.