Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. Enel has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

