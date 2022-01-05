Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 215,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.