EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.87% of EnerSys worth $59,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

