Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.85

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 32800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
ESMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
