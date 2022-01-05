Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.85

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 32800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.