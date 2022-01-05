Enigma Market Cap Reaches $767,044.57 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $767,044.57 and approximately $209,827.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00279841 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003402 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

