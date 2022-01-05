Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 798.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.92. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

