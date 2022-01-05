Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.