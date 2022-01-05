Envista (NYSE:NVST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,931. Envista has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

