Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.42

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

