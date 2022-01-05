EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 281.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 459.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $618.71 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.90 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.58.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

