EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $28.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 188,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 349,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

