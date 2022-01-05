Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Danske cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of EQNR opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

