Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) Insider Mark Lochtenberg Buys 272,087 Shares

Equus Mining Limited (ASX:EQE) insider Mark Lochtenberg acquired 272,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$38,092.18 ($27,404.45).

Equus Mining Company Profile

Equus Mining Limited focuses on the exploration and development of natural resource projects in Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cerro Bayo Project covering an area of 350 square kilometers located in the township of Chile Chico, Chile's XI Region.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.