Erasca Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 12th (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca’s (NASDAQ:ERAS) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Erasca had issued 18,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Erasca’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERAS shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Erasca has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,693,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

