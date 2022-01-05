Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) was down 6.1% on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 2,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 377,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

