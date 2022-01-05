Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the November 30th total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,969.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$30.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

