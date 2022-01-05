Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.93

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.93 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 25.70 ($0.35). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 5,882,239 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.05 million and a P/E ratio of -225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 27.27 and a current ratio of 27.90.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

