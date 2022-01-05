Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Euronav will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the second quarter worth $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

