Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the November 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on EUXTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

OTCMKTS EUXTF traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. Euronext has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

