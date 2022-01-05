EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report $146.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.52 million and the lowest is $146.46 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $134.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $580.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.92. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

