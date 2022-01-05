Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Evolus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOLS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

EOLS stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Evolus by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Evolus by 18.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.