Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

NYSE EXR opened at $221.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.56 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.