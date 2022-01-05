extraDNA Market Capitalization Tops $393,135.86 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $393,135.86 and $69,194.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,106.10 or 0.99783735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00086381 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00282803 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.88 or 0.00465006 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00150496 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009823 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001896 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

