Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Up 3,280.7% in December

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a growth of 3,280.7% from the November 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXXA opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Exxe Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

