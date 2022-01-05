F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post sales of $677.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $674.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $682.90 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $624.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.78.

FFIV stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $173.95 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,656 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.