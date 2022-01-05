Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $535.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $542.63.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $445.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,862,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,262,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

