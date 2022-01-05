Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $535.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $542.63.
Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $445.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.
In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,862,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,262,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.