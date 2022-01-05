Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 1.8% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $375.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,578. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

