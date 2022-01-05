Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.65

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.65 and traded as low as C$10.43. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 120,016 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSZ shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.82.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.90%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

