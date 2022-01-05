Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Position Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11,760.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FRGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

