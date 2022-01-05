Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,762,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $8,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.