Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,762,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $8,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.