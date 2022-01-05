First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $248.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.93. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.39.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.