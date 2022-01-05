First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

