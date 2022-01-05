First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.21 Million

Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to post $181.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.83 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $188.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $717.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $718.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $726.35 million, with estimates ranging from $711.47 million to $746.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

FHB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 565,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,325. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

