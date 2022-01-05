First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,381 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $26,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FIBK opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

